13 companies seeking to fill 250+ positions at Auburn hiring event

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn Industrial Development Board and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce are inviting job seekers to attend the ‘Hope for the Holidays’ hiring event next week.

City officials say the event will feature over a dozen companies with more than 250 open positions. The first 100 attendees to complete an employment interest card will receive a gift card.

The participating companies include 2A USA, Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, The Depot, GE Aviation, The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center, The Hound, I-PEX USA Manufacturing, Inc., RAPA; Shinhwa, SiO2 Materials Science, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Webster Fulfillment, and Wheel Pros.

The event will be held on Monday, December 20 at the Auburn Mall on Opelika Road from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

