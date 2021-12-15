Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three people are facing felony voter fraud charges in Florida for reportedly casting multiple ballots in an election.

Court documents list Joan Halstead, 72, Jay Ketcik, 63, and John Rider, 61, all residents of The Villages retirement community in Sumter County.

Halstead is accused of voting in person in Florida during the 2020 presidential election and also casting an absentee ballot in New York.

Court documents do not say in which elections the other two suspects allegedly committed voting fraud.

All three are out on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl appears in court
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
A venomous snake was found hiding in a family's Christmas tree.
Venomous snake found hiding in family's Christmas tree
WTVM Editorial 12/15/21: WTVM Toy Drive Underway
WTVM Editorial 12/15/21: WTVM Toy Drive Underway
From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites