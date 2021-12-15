ADPH launches campaign to stress vaccine, testing in fight against COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight against coronavirus. It’s called Alabama Unites Against COVID”.

The campaign stresses the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as testing, and highlights how people from all walks of life are joining each other in their communities in the fight against the virus.

“When more people get vaccinated and tested, we are encouraged because the fight isn’t over yet,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “It’s still critical that Alabamians protect themselves and others by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If they have symptoms of the virus, they should get tested as soon as possible. By doing these two things, we can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The campaign comes with a new website complete with a vaccine and testing site locator and answers to some of the most common questions about testing and vaccinations.

“Thousands and thousands of people now stand united, determined to defeat COVID-19,” said Carolyn Bern, Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations for ADPH. “The issue affects us all, no matter our neighborhoods, our political affiliations, or our ethnicity.

Bern said the campaign demonstrates how powerfully important it is that we stand together.

