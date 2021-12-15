Chattahoochee Valley Community College holds graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some students in the Adult Education program at Chattahoochee Valley Community College(CVCC) graduated on Tuesday.

This was the first official ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic. Since then, 45 completed their GED or high school diploma option certificate at CVCC.

Some in attendance had already graduated, but did not get to walk due to COVID.

“To move on and get a better paying job or a career that they want to get a degree in that this is the first step but it’s not the only step and we want them to move on and to be able to achieve those goals that they have whatever those are,” said Darren Dean, Director of Adult Education.

CVCC urges those in the area, that have a goal or desire, to pursue higher education or even a GED.

10 students walked across the stage this evening. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE GRADUATES!

