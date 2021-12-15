Business Break
Columbus man sentenced to prison after tampering with a witness

(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was sentenced to serve nearly 5 years in prison after he persuaded others in jail to compel a witness in a separate case against him to make false statements.

36-year-old Aubrey Crittenden, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 56 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness.

According to court documents, Columbus police were searching for Crittenden in the area of Pecan St. and Benner Ave. in Columbus. Police received a call that Crittenden was on Pecan St. with a gun.

After a brief chase, Crittenden was seen exiting a nearby vehicle and was taken into custody. Crittenden had a loaded 9mm pistol in the car.

Crittenden was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 12, 2020 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was detained pre-trial at the Lee County, Alabama jail.

While incarcerated, Crittenden made multiple jail calls - between May 20, 2021 and June 9, 2021 - coordinating with and directing individuals to draft an affidavit containing false statements and to pressure the witness who reported his whereabouts to police to sign it.

The affidavit signed by the witness under duress was delivered to Crittenden’s attorney, and a trial was scheduled.

Crittenden has a long criminal history, including convictions for terroristic threats and theft by taking in Muscogee County, in Superior Court.

