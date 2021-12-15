Business Break
Columbus public safety employees to receive bonuses

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved a resolution today allocating higher pay for sign-on bonuses for public safety employees.

$5000 bonuses will be given to any person who joins the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office or begins working at the Muscogee County Prison. The first $2500 dollars will be given six months after completing training and the other half will be given a year after being released from training.

Mayor Skip Henderson says he hopes the bonuses will help with retention rates.

“We focused on public safety because right now with the crime that we’re seeing in our community, we’ve got a problem with violent crime. People just not caring about other people and doing some incredibly horrific things,” said Mayor Henderson.

A $1500 quarterly stipend will also be available starting in January for the police department, Muscogee County Prison, Fire and EMS, Sheriff’s Office and 911 communications technicians.

