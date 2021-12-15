Crews respond to house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Columbus.

The fire started at a home on the 2000 block of Willard Street.

Columbus Fire and EMS have put the fire out and determined that it was a mattress fire.

There were no injuries sustained from the fire. Fire and EMS crews remain on the scene.

