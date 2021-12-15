Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Columbus

Crews respond to house fire in Columbus
Crews respond to house fire in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Columbus.

The fire started at a home on the 2000 block of Willard Street.

Columbus Fire and EMS have put the fire out and determined that it was a mattress fire.

There were no injuries sustained from the fire. Fire and EMS crews remain on the scene.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
TN woman charged after baby found in freezer 27 years later

Latest News

Columbus public safety employees to receive bonuses
Columbus public safety employees to receive bonuses
AS pkg
Local landlords discuss trash issues at Columbus City Council meeting
12-14-21 Auburn Football Breakdown
12-14-21 Auburn football breakdown
Ribbon cutting held for Mercer School of Medicine in Columbus
Ribbon cutting held for Mercer School of Medicine in Columbus