EXPLAINER: Charges for suspect in the murder of Kamarie Holland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the murder case of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland, the accused killer - Jeremy Tremaine Williams - is facing multiple capital murder charges.

The investigation in the death of young Kamarie Holland is still unfolding in Russell County, Alabama and in Columbus, Georgia - a Tuesday press conference with Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor did reveal which state law enforcement believes the child’s murder happened in.

“He was placed in custody and has been charged with capital murder in Alabama,” said Sheriff Heath Taylor. “We will handle the case moving forward and prosecution in the death of Kamarie.”

The location determines which state will handle the murder case - each state has different laws and processes in the court system.

The murder of 5-year-old Kamarie qualifies as a capital murder charge in Alabama - first because she was under the age of 14.

More charges could be added and it’s not unusual to see a case where multiple capital murder charges could be added for one death in Alabama.

“One is the victim is under 14. We have charged him with that currently. I suspect we will charge him with capital murder during kidnapping and potentially capital murder during rape.”

Sheriff Heath Taylor added Tuesday that because it is believed that Williams raped the child. That would also constitute a capital murder charge.

A murder in the commission of a kidnapping would also bring a capital murder charge.

The case will first be presented to a grand jury - before later being turned over to a jury trial.

If* the state can show the burden of proof on any of the capital murder charges - per Alabama law - Williams will either face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The Russell County District Attorneys Office said Tuesday they will pursue death.

The case will be heard by a grand jury early next year. It’s unclear at this time if he will also face charges in Georgia.

