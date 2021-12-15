Business Break
Funeral arrangements set for 5-year-old murder victim

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus 5-year-old who was kidnapped from her mother’s home and was found dead in Phenix City.

Kamarie Holland, who wanted to be a princess when she grew up, was found Monday night in the suspect’s abandoned home - after being reported as missing by her mother on Monday morning.

Her funeral will be Wednesday, December 22, in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21, from 3 - 5 p.m. EST.

37-year-old Jeremy Williams is being charged with capital murder in Russell County - other charges could follow.

