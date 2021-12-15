Business Break
HCSD reports single-digit COVID cases among students, staff

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its weekly update of COVID-19 cases.

According to the school district’s data, COVID cases among students and employees are in the single digits.

Between December 7 - 13, the district’s data shows there were six positive cases and 54 close contact cases among students. There were a single positive case and one isolation among employees during that same time period.

The district has over 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

