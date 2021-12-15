Local landlords discuss trash issues at Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus landlords have an idea to help keep the streets free of trash and debris after someone is evicted from their home. This comes on the heels of a proposed plan to possibly charge landlords $500 for debris removal.

That group brought their idea before city council members today. It would essentially make landlords responsible for cleaning up the waste left behind after evictions.

Across Columbus, residents say they often see big piles of trash along the side of the road. Some even say the piles sit there far too long.

“We’re falling behind in bulk waste,” said District 5 Councilwoman Charmaine Crabb. “And then also because the eviction moratorium because of COVID. Now, we have more evictions.”

With a nationwide truck driver shortage impacting local trash pickup schedules, landlords have come up with a way they can help out. Crabb says at last week’s landlord’s committee meeting, the group suggested giving landlords three business days after an eviction to clean up any trash left behind.

“If they do not pick up the bulk waste on day four, the city will hire a vendor to come in and take care of it,” said Crabb.

As for how much it will cost a landlord to have the city clean up the waste instead, Crabb says on the low-end, it could cost a couple hundred dollars. However, as a landlord herself, she’s paid way more.

“I personally, as a landlord, have had bulk waste cleaned up and hired somebody to clean up by bulk waste, and it’s been over $1,000,” said Crabb.

However, she says if city council approves this resolution, tipping fees will be waived for those landlords during those three business days. She also says, tenants who leave behind the trash, will also have to pay.

“What happens is, it gets the cost for this gets taken out of their security deposit,” said Crabb.

Crabb says the public is invited to city council’s next meeting on Jan. 11. However, the council will not vote on this resolution until the end of January.

Also at the meeting, councilwoman Mimi Woodson also announced she will not be running for re-election.

Good luck in your future endeavors councilor Woodson!

