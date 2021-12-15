Business Break
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular back up and running in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Christmas tradition is officially back in full swing! Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular is up and running on Ironstone Drive, off of Macon Road.

Owner Jerry Ludy says they had some technical difficulties when they opened after Thanksgiving, but now all of the lights fully functioning - including a newly added 30-foot Ferris wheel!

The Ludy family has been putting the light show on in their community for the past 23 years and this year they have a goal of raising $50,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Georgia.

Ludy says he enjoys seeing families come out every year to support a great cause.

“It’s speechless. There’s so many people that come out here with their families,” said Ludy. “They’ve been doing this for years. It’s been a family tradition for them, especially when you see the children that’s grown now - they was coming out 20 years ago. So, it’s just amazing to see the outreach of people we have accomplished here at this little location. So, its exciting to see the families come around - they’re looking for something.”

The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular consists of more than 400,000 lights with music to match the show. The show runs through New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

