Making sense of Auburn football’s busy week

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This has already been a busy week for Auburn’s football program. On Sunday, junior quarterback Bo Nix announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Moments later, reports came out that sophomore running back Tank Bigsby wasn’t far behind him. That has since been disputed.

Sports Leader 9 spoke with SportsCall Auburn’s JJ Jackson to make sense of it all. See the full conversation in the clip above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

