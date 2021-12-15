OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for two theft suspects.

On December 13, Opelika police began investigating a theft of property at Best Buy - located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.

Security camera video shows the suspects, a male and female, enter the store at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The male suspect can be seen wearing a black jacket with gray fur around the hood over a blue camouflage hoodie, dark pants, and black and blue Nike shoes. The female suspect can be seen wearing a tan hoodie and sweatpants with purple shoes.

Opelika Police Department searching for theft suspects (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The suspects stole several cell phones and a Nest door camera.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.