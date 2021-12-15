‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a tearful WTVM News Leader 9 exclusive interview, Kristy Hoskins - mother of slain 5-year-old Kamarie Holland - is speaking out for the first time since her little girl was found dead in an abandoned house in Phenix City on Monday night.

The mother of little Kamarie Holland stopped by News Leader 9 to donate toys to the WTVM Annual Toy Drive to talk about her princess and the unbelievable hurt and pain she’s having to endure as she tries to process what happened to her.

“I’m Kamarie Holland’s mommy and she wouldn’t want nothing in the world but to donate her toys to another little child that was in need because she was a very helping child,” said Kristy Hoskins.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says Kamarie was kidnapped from her mother’s home in Columbus, and found in the suspects abandoned home on 15th Street in Phenix City.

“She was deceased and the manner of death at this time looks to be asphyxiation. It did appear from the scene that there was some sexual abuse,” explained Sheriff Taylor in a press conference.

Hoskins was in tears trying to come to grips with her daughter’s brutal death.

“I’m making it…I’m coping,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins says Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, had custody of the child and they lived in Phenix City. Kamarie was at her mothers house when she went missing - something Hoskins says she had nothing to do with.

“I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this,” said Hoskins. “She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have 3 boys and her.”

Hoskins says she hopes her daughter isn’t remembered by the way she died but by her sweet, giving spirit.

“We were at the gas station one time and we saw a family out there and one of the little girls didn’t have shoes on and she said ‘Mommy we can help them? Mommy because I have so many pairs of shoes at home’,” said Hoskins.

The suspect in the kidnapping and murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland, 37-year old Jeremy Williams, is charged with capital murder.

