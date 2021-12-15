Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Staying Warm to End the Week; Better Rain Chances Saturday & Saturday Night

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ending this week, we’re mentioning a slight chance of showers for Thursday and Friday with more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures should still warm up nicely each afternoon with low 70s on Thursday and mid to upper 70s by Friday. For the weekend, Saturday looks warm, but look for afternoon and evening showers and storms moving in, lingering into Saturday night. Colder air will move in behind the rain and highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. I think we will only have a chance at a few morning showers with most of Sunday being dry (and a better weekend day to get out and about). Monday will be a chilly day with increasing clouds, but look for another storm system to bring showers by Tuesday with highs in the 50s both days. We will dry things out next Wednesday, and warm things up for Thursday and Christmas Eve on Friday. We’ll continue to fine-tune things as we head into your Christmas Eve & Day when it comes to temperatures and potential rain chances!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl appears in court
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warming Up This Week; Weekend Rain Chances Return
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Yet Another Warm Up In Sight
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go