Staying Warm to End the Week; Better Rain Chances Saturday & Saturday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ending this week, we’re mentioning a slight chance of showers for Thursday and Friday with more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures should still warm up nicely each afternoon with low 70s on Thursday and mid to upper 70s by Friday. For the weekend, Saturday looks warm, but look for afternoon and evening showers and storms moving in, lingering into Saturday night. Colder air will move in behind the rain and highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. I think we will only have a chance at a few morning showers with most of Sunday being dry (and a better weekend day to get out and about). Monday will be a chilly day with increasing clouds, but look for another storm system to bring showers by Tuesday with highs in the 50s both days. We will dry things out next Wednesday, and warm things up for Thursday and Christmas Eve on Friday. We’ll continue to fine-tune things as we head into your Christmas Eve & Day when it comes to temperatures and potential rain chances!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.