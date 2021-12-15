Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl appears in court
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
California mops up after storm soaks state, triggers slides
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Calif. mudslides trap residents
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
Final data on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill has been given to the FDA, as part of the company's...
Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19