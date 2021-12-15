Business Break
Two Auburn High School football players sign with Auburn University

Jackson Arnold - Auburn High School
Jackson Arnold - Auburn High School
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Eston Harris and Powell Gordon for signing with Auburn University! Both current Auburn High Tigers made their commitments official this morning.

Harris, rated as a three-star OL/DL by 247Sports, had several other offers from major programs (Oregon, Arkansas and Arizona State, to name a few). Harris verbally committed to AU on October 14, 2021.

Gordon, rated as a three-star LB by 247Sports, verbally committed to the Tigers on February 25, 2021. These student-athletes helped lead Auburn High to the 7A semifinals, falling to eventual state runner-up Central.

Powell Gordon
Powell Gordon
Eston Harris
Eston Harris