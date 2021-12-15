Business Break
Two local football players sign with Georgia

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Mykell Williams (Hardaway) and Drew Bobo (Auburn High) for signing with the University of Georgia!

Williams, rated as a five-star defensive end by 247Sports, originally committed to the University of Southern California on June 15, 2021. Williams flipped his commitment from USC to UGA on October 20, 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman is ranked as a top-30 recruit in his class and top-5 recruit in the state of Georgia.

Bobo, rated as a three-star offensive lineman by 247Sports, also flipped his commitment. Bobo, the son of former Auburn University offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, had committed to AU on October 10. On Monday, Bobo announced he’d sign with Georgia on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

