Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wesley Heights Elementary School in Columbus names spelling bee winner

Wesley Heights Elementary School in Columbus names spelling bee winner
Wesley Heights Elementary School in Columbus names spelling bee winner(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 5th grade student is now the top speller at Wesley Heights Elementary School.

After 13 rounds, JaShayla Nunnally emerged as the winner, correctly spelling the word ‘sardine’.

Eighteen contestants battled it out for the coveted title. Harmoni Williams was the runner up.

News Leader 9 anchor Roslyn Giles served as the pronouncer. Muscogee County School Board members and Pastor Adrian Chester were the judges.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl appears in court
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.
UPDATE: Missing person alert cancelled for 5-year-old Columbus girl
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins
Columbus resident speaks out about uptick in car break-ins

Latest News

FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Opelika Police Department searching for theft suspects
Opelika Police Department searching for theft suspects
Funeral arrangements set for 5-year-old murder victim