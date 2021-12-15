Wesley Heights Elementary School in Columbus names spelling bee winner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 5th grade student is now the top speller at Wesley Heights Elementary School.

After 13 rounds, JaShayla Nunnally emerged as the winner, correctly spelling the word ‘sardine’.

Eighteen contestants battled it out for the coveted title. Harmoni Williams was the runner up.

News Leader 9 anchor Roslyn Giles served as the pronouncer. Muscogee County School Board members and Pastor Adrian Chester were the judges.

