WTVM Editorial 12/15/21: WTVM Toy Drive Underway

By Holly Steuart
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is the time of year when children of all ages dream of Santa delivering their favorite toys. Unfortunately it’s also a time when parents are feeling the pinch of inflation everywhere - and that includes the toy store.

But there’s a way for us to help make sure the neediest children do get a wonderful toy from Santa.

The Annual WTVM Toy Drive is happening right now and your generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy is sure to make a local child happy. WTVM is collecting toys at our client partner locations listed below:

  • ALFA Insurance:
    Columbus:
    4809 Armour Road
    5041 Warm Springs Road, Suite B

    Phenix City:
    2 Westridge Drive, Suite A
    3544 Highway 280/431 N, Suite B

    Opelika:
    709 2nd Avenue
    1451 Gateway Drive, Suite B

    Auburn:
    766 E. Glenn Avenue
    1673 Shug Jordan Parkway, Suite D

    LaFayette
    1006 Avenue A, S.E.

    Valley
    4802 20th Avenue
  • Gil’s Auto Sales:
    Columbus:
    Northlake Columbus - 7000 Northlake Connector
    Veterans Columbus - 5115 14th Avenue

    Opelika:
    1430 Gateway Drive

    Phenix City:
    280 Bypass - 1712 E. 280 Bypass
    Highway 431 - 3618 Highway 431 N.
    Highway 80 - 3959 U.S. 80 W
  • Rivertown:
    Columbus:
    1661 Whittlesey Road
  • Sons Chevrolet:
    Columbus:
    3615 Manchester Expressway
  • Sons Ford:
    Auburn:
    2305 S. College Street
  • Geico:
    Columbus:
    6053 Veterans Parkway, Suite 201
  • Fred’s Tire Center:
    Columbus:
    1900 2nd Avenue

We’ll make sure that Valley Rescue Mission and the Department of Family and Child Services receive the toys to distribute before Christmas. You can also donate during a one-day drive thru toy drop off event here at the station from noon to 6:30 p.m. on December 15.

Toys are more than “play things” for kids. Toys develop learning and sharing skills. Toys definitely boost creativity and spark imagination. There are so many reasons to make sure a needy child gets a toy at Christmas.

We think the best reason is that new toys make a child happy and that’s the best gift we can ever give!

