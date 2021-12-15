WTVM Editorial 12/15/21: WTVM Toy Drive Underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is the time of year when children of all ages dream of Santa delivering their favorite toys. Unfortunately it’s also a time when parents are feeling the pinch of inflation everywhere - and that includes the toy store.

But there’s a way for us to help make sure the neediest children do get a wonderful toy from Santa.

The Annual WTVM Toy Drive is happening right now and your generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy is sure to make a local child happy. WTVM is collecting toys at our client partner locations listed below:

ALFA Insurance :

Columbus:

4809 Armour Road

5041 Warm Springs Road, Suite B



Phenix City:

2 Westridge Drive, Suite A

3544 Highway 280/431 N, Suite B



Opelika:

709 2nd Avenue

1451 Gateway Drive, Suite B



Auburn:

766 E. Glenn Avenue

1673 Shug Jordan Parkway, Suite D



LaFayette

1006 Avenue A, S.E.



Valley

4802 20th Avenue

Gil’s Auto Sales:

Columbus:

Northlake Columbus - 7000 Northlake Connector

Veterans Columbus - 5115 14th Avenue



Opelika:

1430 Gateway Drive



Phenix City:

280 Bypass - 1712 E. 280 Bypass

Highway 431 - 3618 Highway 431 N.

Highway 80 - 3959 U.S. 80 W

Rivertown:

Columbus:

1661 Whittlesey Road

Sons Chevrolet:

Columbus:

3615 Manchester Expressway

Sons Ford:

Auburn:

2305 S. College Street

Geico:

Columbus:

6053 Veterans Parkway, Suite 201

Fred’s Tire Center:

Columbus:

1900 2nd Avenue



We’ll make sure that Valley Rescue Mission and the Department of Family and Child Services receive the toys to distribute before Christmas. You can also donate during a one-day drive thru toy drop off event here at the station from noon to 6:30 p.m. on December 15.

Toys are more than “play things” for kids. Toys develop learning and sharing skills. Toys definitely boost creativity and spark imagination. There are so many reasons to make sure a needy child gets a toy at Christmas.

We think the best reason is that new toys make a child happy and that’s the best gift we can ever give!

