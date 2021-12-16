Business Break
Academy Sports hosts ‘Shop With A Cop’ event in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eleven lucky kids had a special morning with Columbus Police Officers - and their adventure sure did put them in the Christmas spirit.

The officers took the kids Christmas shopping on Thursday morning, December 16, at Academy Sports on Whittlesey Boulevard.

“The little ones who are receiving these gifts gives them an opportunity to be appreciative for what has been done for them,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to show the kids that somebody cares about them and want them to have a great Christmas,” said store owner, Steve Pryor.

The children were able to choose from a number of items like clothes, shoes, sports gear and so much more.

