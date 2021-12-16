Business Break
City of Columbus releases Christmas, New Year’s Day holiday schedules

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus released their holiday hours ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Day in the next two weeks.

CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27NEW YEAR’S DAY OBSERVANCE: Dec. 31
Water / RecycleFriday, Dec. 24: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Friday, it’ll be collected Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Monday, Dec. 27: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Monday, it’ll be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 29.		Friday, Dec. 31: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Friday, it’ll be collected on Friday, Dec. 31.
311 Citizens Service CenterCLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27CLOSED: Dec. 31
Civic Center/ Ice RinkCLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27CLOSED: Dec. 31
Parks and RecreationAdministrative office and all recreation and senior centers (Pop Austin and Britt David Cultural Arts) will be CLOSED on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

Cooper Creek Tennis Center: CLOSED Dec. 24-26.

Lake Oliver Marina: CLOSED Dec. 24-26.

Columbus Aquatic Center: CLOSED Dec. 24-25.		Administrative office and all recreation and senior centers (Pop Austin and Britt David Cultural Arts) will be CLOSED on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Cooper Creek Tennis Center: OPEN Dec. 31 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. CLOSED: Jan. 1.

Lake Oliver Marina: CLOSED Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Columbus Aquatic Center: CLOSED Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Animal ControlCLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27CLOSED: Dec. 31
METRA Bus ServiceFriday, Dec. 24: Saturday bus schedule Saturday, Dec. 25:

No bus service Monday, Dec. 27: Saturday bus schedule		Friday, Dec. 31: Regular bus service, admin closed

Saturday, Jan. 1: No bus service
Recorder’s CourtCLOSED: Friday, Dec. 24 Saturday, Dec. 25: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only

Monday, Dec. 27: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only		CLOSED: Friday, Dec. 31 Saturday, Jan. 1: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only

The local government will suspend or alter all services on December 24, December 27 and December 31. This is with the exception of emergency services - such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergencies, call 911.

