City of Columbus releases Christmas, New Year’s Day holiday schedules
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus released their holiday hours ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Day in the next two weeks.
|CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27
|NEW YEAR’S DAY OBSERVANCE: Dec. 31
|Water / Recycle
|Friday, Dec. 24: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Friday, it’ll be collected Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Monday, Dec. 27: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Monday, it’ll be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
|Friday, Dec. 31: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Friday, it’ll be collected on Friday, Dec. 31.
|311 Citizens Service Center
|CLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27
|CLOSED: Dec. 31
|Civic Center/ Ice Rink
|CLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27
|CLOSED: Dec. 31
|Parks and Recreation
|Administrative office and all recreation and senior centers (Pop Austin and Britt David Cultural Arts) will be CLOSED on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.
Cooper Creek Tennis Center: CLOSED Dec. 24-26.
Lake Oliver Marina: CLOSED Dec. 24-26.
Columbus Aquatic Center: CLOSED Dec. 24-25.
|Administrative office and all recreation and senior centers (Pop Austin and Britt David Cultural Arts) will be CLOSED on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Cooper Creek Tennis Center: OPEN Dec. 31 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. CLOSED: Jan. 1.
Lake Oliver Marina: CLOSED Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Columbus Aquatic Center: CLOSED Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
|Animal Control
|CLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27
|CLOSED: Dec. 31
|METRA Bus Service
|Friday, Dec. 24: Saturday bus schedule Saturday, Dec. 25:
No bus service Monday, Dec. 27: Saturday bus schedule
|Friday, Dec. 31: Regular bus service, admin closed
Saturday, Jan. 1: No bus service
|Recorder’s Court
|CLOSED: Friday, Dec. 24 Saturday, Dec. 25: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only
Monday, Dec. 27: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only
|CLOSED: Friday, Dec. 31 Saturday, Jan. 1: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only
The local government will suspend or alter all services on December 24, December 27 and December 31. This is with the exception of emergency services - such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergencies, call 911.
