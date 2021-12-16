City of Columbus releases Christmas, New Year’s Day holiday schedules

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus released their holiday hours ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Day in the next two weeks.

CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 NEW YEAR’S DAY OBSERVANCE: Dec. 31 Water / Recycle Friday, Dec. 24: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Friday, it’ll be collected Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Monday, Dec. 27: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Monday, it’ll be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Friday, Dec. 31: If your trash/recycling is normally collected on Friday, it’ll be collected on Friday, Dec. 31. 311 Citizens Service Center CLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 CLOSED: Dec. 31 Civic Center/ Ice Rink CLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 CLOSED: Dec. 31 Parks and Recreation Administrative office and all recreation and senior centers (Pop Austin and Britt David Cultural Arts) will be CLOSED on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.



Cooper Creek Tennis Center: CLOSED Dec. 24-26.



Lake Oliver Marina: CLOSED Dec. 24-26.



Columbus Aquatic Center: CLOSED Dec. 24-25. Administrative office and all recreation and senior centers (Pop Austin and Britt David Cultural Arts) will be CLOSED on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.



Cooper Creek Tennis Center: OPEN Dec. 31 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. CLOSED: Jan. 1.



Lake Oliver Marina: CLOSED Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.



Columbus Aquatic Center: CLOSED Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Animal Control CLOSED: Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 CLOSED: Dec. 31 METRA Bus Service Friday, Dec. 24: Saturday bus schedule Saturday, Dec. 25:



No bus service Monday, Dec. 27: Saturday bus schedule Friday, Dec. 31: Regular bus service, admin closed



Saturday, Jan. 1: No bus service Recorder’s Court CLOSED: Friday, Dec. 24 Saturday, Dec. 25: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only



Monday, Dec. 27: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only CLOSED: Friday, Dec. 31 Saturday, Jan. 1: 8 a.m. First Advisement Session Only

The local government will suspend or alter all services on December 24, December 27 and December 31. This is with the exception of emergency services - such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergencies, call 911.

