Ending the Week Warm & Mostly Dry; Storms Return Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Areas of fog may develop across the Valley tonight, so that could be something you have to watch out for as you make your commute early Friday. Highs will soar into the 70s in the afternoon, and we should stay mostly dry - however, it wouldn’t be out of the question to get a passing shower, especially later on Friday night. For Saturday, a cold front will arrive with a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. Rain could linger into the overnight hours, but Sunday looks like a mostly dry day with much colder air moving in. Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s, and we should pick up an additional shot of rain on Tuesday. We will dry out heading into the middle and end of your Christmas week with highs back in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with mid to upper 60s in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It appears we could have a few showers around for Santa’s arrival, but it doesn’t look like anything major at this point. We’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.