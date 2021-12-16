Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ending the Week Warm & Mostly Dry; Storms Return Saturday

Derek’s Forecast
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Areas of fog may develop across the Valley tonight, so that could be something you have to watch out for as you make your commute early Friday. Highs will soar into the 70s in the afternoon, and we should stay mostly dry - however, it wouldn’t be out of the question to get a passing shower, especially later on Friday night. For Saturday, a cold front will arrive with a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. Rain could linger into the overnight hours, but Sunday looks like a mostly dry day with much colder air moving in. Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s, and we should pick up an additional shot of rain on Tuesday. We will dry out heading into the middle and end of your Christmas week with highs back in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with mid to upper 60s in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It appears we could have a few showers around for Santa’s arrival, but it doesn’t look like anything major at this point. We’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
EXPLAINER: Charges for suspect in the murder of Kamarie Holland

Latest News

Graphics needed for ARC
Unsettled Weekend Outlook
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Staying Warm to End the Week; Better Rain Chances Saturday & Saturday Night
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go