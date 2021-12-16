Business Break
Environmental groups, DOD working to determine potential PFAS contamination on Ft. Benning

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Toxic chemicals found in some consumer products, also known as PFAS, have been reported on military bases across the country.

Exposure to these products have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and weakened childhood immunity.

Military bases are no stranger to these chemicals, because the department of defense uses them to fight dangerous petroleum based fires.

Last week, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff demanded action from the DOD to clean up contamination of these chemicals. Multiple military bases in Georgia, including Fort Benning, are suspected to have these chemical contaminations.

“There is suspicion of contamination of Fort Benning by these chemicals. Step one is to determine if they’re there and in what quantity. And I pressed senior pentagon officials at that hearing because families in and around Fort Benning in the Chattahoochee River Valley need to know what that risk may be,” said Ossoff.

Environmental groups with the Department of Defense are working to determine if Fort Benning’s base is positive for these chemicals.

