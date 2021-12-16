FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - FBI agents have been on Bowman Street in Columbus where Holland was last seen.

It appears that agents are searching this home. Bystanders on the scene say that the home is where Holland’s mother lives.

The community is coming together after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland’s body was found Monday night. At the corner of Bowman and Evergreen Street, balloons, teddy bears and flowers are left behind in Holland’s honor.

“Who would’ve ever thought they would do something like that to a 5-year-old,” asked Columbus resident Woodrow Williams.

Holland went missing Monday morning and was reportedly last seen on Bowman Street. Around 11:15 p.m. that night, the Russell County Coroner’s office pronounced Holland dead after being found in an abandoned house in Phenix City.

“All I can ask all parents -- just watch their children,” said Williams. “Keep an eye on them.”

37-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams is charged with capital murder in connection to the case. One issue bought up by the community is why an AMBER alert was never issued when Holland went missing.

News Leader 9 spoke with Fred Wimberly, Special Agent In Charge at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He says an AMBER alert was never issued because they did not have a description of the suspect or a vehicle, two key pieces of information required in order to issue an AMBER alert.

“It hurt so bad, you know, for a 5-year-old kid -- I mean for somebody to do something like that,” said Williams.

The GBI says they received the following information from the Columbus Police Department: Holland was reported missing by her mother, there was no forced entry to the home where Holland’s mother lives and at the time, it was believed that Holland had possibly walked away from her mother’s home.

FBI agents have been at the home since 4 p.m. and they’ve been searching the home and taking photos.

