Law enforcement officers to host 8th annual Blue Lights and Smiles event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local law enforcement officers will be lighting the Piedmont Columbus Regional parking lot blue on Friday, December 17.

Law enforcement officers are hosting their 8th annual Blue Lights and Smiles event - which benefits Piedmont Columbus Regional. Officers will also bring gifts and Christmas cheer to sick children in need.

The event takes place on Friday, December 17 at approximately 6 p.m.

Due to COVID restrictions, the gifts will be brought to the main entrance and staff members from the pediatric unit and the pediatric emergency department will hand out the gifts.

