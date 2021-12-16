Liberty Theatre prepares to reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Liberty Theatre held a brief overview of their strategic plan to raise money and fix their facility at a city council meeting.

Officials for the theatre says it needs about 4-6 million dollars to execute the plan.

They’re continuing partnerships with the Fox Theatre Institute and the KAL Firm who helped them in executing the plan as they prepare to launch for the new year.

“The Liberty Theatre is the first African America Theatre in Columbus History,” said Deloris ‘Dee’ Carr, President of the Liberty Theatre Board.

“The Liberty has severed as a pillar for our community, it is inclusive of all churches of all faiths, of all people from all walks of life,” said Curtis L. West, Pastor of Holsey Chapel.

They plan to continue to impact the youth in our area by increasing crime prevention efforts and fighting food insecurities with their community garden.

