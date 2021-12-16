Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being hit with a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, a driver flagged down a deputy saying his vehicle, a gray in color 2021 Honda Accord, was stolen.

The stolen vehicle had tracking on it which led deputies to the exact location of the vehicle near the intersection of Toney Drive and Wilshire Street in Columbus.

Once deputies arrived around 7:45 p.m., the driver of the stolen vehicle put the car in reverse and backed into a Sheriff’s deputy vehicle and took off toward a deputy and struck him, which left the deputy’s leg injured.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies then returned fire at the vehicle. The suspect got away in the stolen car.

The deputy is currently being treated at the hospital and is expected to be fine.

