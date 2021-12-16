Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New Edition to perform at Columbus Civic Center in 2022

New Edition to tour in Columbus in 2022
New Edition to tour in Columbus in 2022(Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known R&B group is coming to Columbus in 2022.

New Edition announced “The Culture Tour” - which is a 30-city tour - that begins in February 2022.

The group will stop in Columbus on February 16, 2022 to kick off the tour before going heading to Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

The Culture Tour will also feature the legendary Charlie Wilson, along with special guest Jodeci, just to name a few.

New Edition is known for their debut single Candy Girl off their self-titled album, hitting No.1 on the Billboard Hot Black Single Charts, jumping ahead of Michael Jackson’s Beat It. Since then, New Edition has released more than six studio albums, received multiple Soul Train and American Music Awards, and a Grammy Award nomination.

For more information on the tour and where to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
EXPLAINER: Charges for suspect in the murder of Kamarie Holland

Latest News

Christian Curry
Christian Curry
Student sent to hospital after fight at Baker Middle School
Student sent to hospital after altercation at Baker Middle School
Wesley Heights Elementary names spelling bee winner
Wesley Heights Elementary names spelling bee winner
The Spencer Center hosts holiday open house
The Spencer Center hosts holiday open house