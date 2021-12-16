New Edition to perform at Columbus Civic Center in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known R&B group is coming to Columbus in 2022.

New Edition announced “The Culture Tour” - which is a 30-city tour - that begins in February 2022.

The group will stop in Columbus on February 16, 2022 to kick off the tour before going heading to Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

The Culture Tour will also feature the legendary Charlie Wilson, along with special guest Jodeci, just to name a few.

New Edition is known for their debut single Candy Girl off their self-titled album, hitting No.1 on the Billboard Hot Black Single Charts, jumping ahead of Michael Jackson’s Beat It. Since then, New Edition has released more than six studio albums, received multiple Soul Train and American Music Awards, and a Grammy Award nomination.

