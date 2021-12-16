Business Break
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center celebrates 10th anniversary

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phoebe Sumter hospital celebrated its 10th anniversary today.

Over the years, they have expanded the medical community in Sumter County and improved access to care in surrounding areas, opening a new primary care clinic.

Throughout the pandemic, they have provided testing, vaccination services, and administered lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapy for free - all while caring for more than 550 COVID patients in the hospital.

In 2007, the hospital was hit by a deadly tornado that ripped through Americus. Thanks to the hospital staff, no patients or employees were injured throughout the night.

“In a town with a hospital of this caliber we are very lucky for that. We are very lucky for the partnership with Phoebe Putney to make this happen and over the last 10 years the building has been maintained and it is still as beautiful as the day we moved in,” said Kristin Tott, General Surgeon.

Phoebe Sumter has served more than 750,000 patients and say they look forward to another 10 years.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

