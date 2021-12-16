Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are currently investigating a shooting in Phenix City.
According to Phenix City Police Lt. Lassiter, a person was shot on Richmond Park Drive this evening.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
