Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are currently investigating a shooting in Phenix City.

According to Phenix City Police Lt. Lassiter, a person was shot on Richmond Park Drive this evening.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details as they emerge.

