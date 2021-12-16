Business Break
The Spencer Center hosts holiday open house

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A holiday event was held Wednesday night at the only preserved antebellum, or pre-Civil War, compound in Columbus.

Local non-profit Nature Now, which arranges film festivals with environmental documentaries, hosted a holiday open house at the Spencer Environmental Center in the historic Swift-Kyle House.

That is home to half a dozen community-minded environmental nonprofits in our community, including Nature Now, which was just formed this year. They hope to grow the organization and develop regional events.

“We’re really excited you know the past few years have been very strange with the pandemic and having every event really be virtual for so long we were seeing a lot of virtual burnout. We did have our annual festival this past summer with Columbus State University who are a fantastic partner with us,” said Paige Swift, Nature Now Executive Director.

People at the holiday open house had the opportunity to learn about leading environmental organizations such as Trees Columbus, The Nature Conservancy, Chattahoochee River Conservancy, Chattahoochee Fall Line Partnership, and the Coalition for Sound Growth.

