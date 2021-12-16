Student sent to hospital after altercation at Baker Middle School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Baker Middle School student was sent to the hospital on Thursday morning following an altercation at the school.

On December 16, at approximately 10 a.m. while students were transitioning classes, an altercation between two students occurred.

According to the Muscogee County School District, there was an injury that resulted in a student being taken to the hospital. All other students are safe within the building.

The MCSD police and crisis support teams are onsite to assist with the students, families and faculty.

Students are remaining in class with an increased police presence throughout the day.

