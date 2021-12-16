Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Columbus.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the Benning Hills area.

Once stopped, investigators recovered several weapons - including an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm handgun, marijuana and a digital scale.

“Last night was a busy night for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. As a force multiplier, we remain focused, dedicated, deliberate and intentional in the execution of our duty to protect the residents of Muscogee County,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “The three persons arrested during this traffic stop failed to take heed to my message to those responsible for the erosion of quality of life within Muscogee County. Therefore, they will now spend their Christmas vacation at the Muscogee County Jail. We don’t have suites, or first-class travel to our county facility, but we do have vacancies.”

Zahn West, Daeveon Tolbert, and Darnell Jones were arrested and taken into custody.

