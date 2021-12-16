Business Break
Unsettled Weekend Outlook

Radek’s Forecast
Graphics needed for ARC
Graphics needed for ARC((Source: WTVM))
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A surge surge of warm air will move towards the east heading into this afternoon and Friday as highs get into the middle and upper 70s for a lot of communities across the Valley. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day today and Friday, but nothing that would warrant an umbrella. Now on Saturday you will need the umbrella or rain jacket as some showers and downpours move on in, but the better news is that the second half of the weekend on Sunday begin to dry out and cool off as highs return to the 60s. Christmas week starts off cool as highs will top out only in the middle and upper 50s, but a warm up comes our way once again as we head closer to Christmas Eve next Friday. Stay up to date with us by downloading our free WTVM Weather App.

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
