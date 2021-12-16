Business Break
UPDATE: Auburn police arrest Columbus man on multiple charges(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested a Columbus man on felony warrants for the second time in two months.

On December 15, Auburn police arrested Alfonso Oscar Maxwell on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property, second degree.

Maxell was first arrested in October on warrants charging him with receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

The October arrest stems from Auburn officers discovering a stolen vehicle traveling on Opelika Road near Old Stage Road. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop and the vehicle fled.  After a vehicle pursuit, the vehicle crashed near the 600 block of Apache Street and Maxwell fled on foot. Maxwell was then charged and arrested.

Maxwell was then developed as a suspect in an auto burglary that occurred in the 2200 block of East University Drive. The crime occurred on the same date as Maxwell’s October arrest, and after further investigation, additional warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Auburn Police Department officers contacted Maxwell on Dec. 15, and he was placed under arrest.

An additional bond of $6,000 is associated with the new charges - on top of his $12,000 bond from his first arrest.

