Wesley Heights Elementary names spelling bee winner

By Deanna McClary
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 5th grader is now the top speller at her school.

After 13 rounds, Ja-Shayla Nunnally was named as the winner after correctly spelling the word, “sardine.”

This spelling bee took place at Wesley Heights Elementary School on Wednesday, December 15.

Harmoni Williams was named as the runner up.

News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles served as the pronouncer.

Three Muscogee County school board members and Pastor Adrian Chester were also the judges.

