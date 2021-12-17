Central High School in Phenix City names new principal

Business Break
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new principal has been announced for Central High School in Phenix City.

In a Facebook post, Central High School announced Kerry McDonald will be the new principal effective March 1.

McDonald has 27 years of experience in the Phenix City Schools system.

He served as the assistant principal at PCIS from 2005-2010, and then became the assistant principal at Central High School from 2010-2014. Since 2014, he has been the principal of South Girard Middle School, and now Central High School is welcoming him back with open arms.

Congratulations to Mr. McDonald!

