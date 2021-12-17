Col. Ralph Puckett to receive Eagle Scout Award in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Colonel (Ret.) Ralph Puckett will receive the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award for his service to our nation. He was nominated by the Chattahoochee Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Col. Puckett will be only the eighth individual in the Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America to have ever received this high honor.

This award is granted to Eagle Scouts who, after 25 years, have distinguished themselves in their life work and who have shared their talents with their communities on a voluntary basis.

Colonel Puckett served 22 years of active duty as a United States Army office. He was also the National Programs Director for Outward Bound, Inc., Founder of Discovery, Inc. in Herndon, Virginia, and Discovery Director at the Westminster Schools in Atlanta, Georgia.

Colonel (Ret.) Ralph Puckett has received several awards and recognition through his service. They include the National Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, two Silver Stars, five Purple Hearts, and Ranger Hall of Fame.

Colonel Puckett will receive the reward on January 19, 2022 during the Columbus Rotary Meeting at 12 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

