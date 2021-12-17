Columbus Aquatic Center hosts Winter Wonderland event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Aquatic Center is putting a splash into Christmas week.

The aquatic center’s Winter Wonderland event will feature gingerbread house crafting, a showing of The Santa Clause, and kids will even get the opportunity to meet Santa Claus!

The even runs until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17. Admission is $3 per person and free for children 2 and under.

The Columbus Aquatic Center is located 1603 Midtown Drive.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.