Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Aquatic Center hosts Winter Wonderland event

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Aquatic Center is putting a splash into Christmas week.

The aquatic center’s Winter Wonderland event will feature gingerbread house crafting, a showing of The Santa Clause, and kids will even get the opportunity to meet Santa Claus!

The even runs until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17. Admission is $3 per person and free for children 2 and under.

The Columbus Aquatic Center is located 1603 Midtown Drive.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Student sent to hospital after fight at Baker Middle School
Student sent to hospital after altercation at Baker Middle School
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City
UPDATE: Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City

Latest News

US President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to 94-year-old retired Army colonel Ralph...
Col. Ralph Puckett to receive Eagle Scout Award in 2022
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims
Russell County holds 11th annual Christmas party
Opelika Environmental Services announces several recycling changes