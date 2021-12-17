Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on North Lumpkin Rd., Thornton Dr.

Columbus police, EMS on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash at North Lumpkin Rd. and Thornton Dr.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash at North Lumpkin Rd. and Thornton Dr.(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Adrien Hoffman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle driver was transported to the hospital. EMS and multiple Columbus police units remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates on air and online for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Student sent to hospital after fight at Baker Middle School
Student sent to hospital after altercation at Baker Middle School
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City
UPDATE: Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City

Latest News

Salvation Army offers rent relief to Russell Co. residents
Salvation Army offers rent relief to Russell Co. residents
Heavy police presence at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
Woman shot at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
WTVM Editorial 12/15/21: WTVM Toy Drive Underway
WTVM Toy Drive donations to be delivered to children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
US President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to 94-year-old retired Army colonel Ralph...
Col. Ralph Puckett to receive Eagle Scout Award in 2022