1 dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on North Lumpkin Rd., Thornton Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Adrien Hoffman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle driver was transported to the hospital. EMS and multiple Columbus police units remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates on air and online for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.