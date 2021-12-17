1 dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on North Lumpkin Rd., Thornton Dr.
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Columbus.
According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Adrien Hoffman, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The vehicle driver was transported to the hospital. EMS and multiple Columbus police units remain on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates on air and online for details.
