Community reacts to murder of 5-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in the community are heartbroken after hearing about the murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland.

“It has been quiet but we have people still talking about it and they’re still shocked about what happened,” said Columbus resident, Willie Ingram Jr.

A day after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland’s mother donated her daughter’s Christmas presents to WTVM’s Toy Drive and FBI agents began searching the mother’s home, the community still has questions.

“It’s nice what she did, but if she had something to do with it, she needs to be bought to justice,” said Ingram.

Little Kamarie went missing early Monday morning and her body was found in Phenix city around 11:15 that night.

“How could somebody do this to a child? Where was the mother at around that time in the morning,” asked Ingram.

“Supervision should have been there all the time with the little girl,” said Smiths Station resident, Debra Berry.

A background check on the suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Williams reveals a history of violence.

Online documents from the Muscogee County Clerk’s office indicate Williams was arrested back in August for misdemeanor charges of family violence and cruelty to children. The trial surrounding those charges began last week.

“When we have repeat offenders, like that, it’s a shame that they’re out in the street,” said Berry.

However, that’s not the only open case that pops up under Williams’ name. He was also arrested for possession and use of drug related objects in November.

The hearing surrounding that charge will be held at Columbus Recorder’s Court on the 28th at 9 a.m.

In the meantime, several other people News Leader 9 spoke with say they are happy Williams is behind bars. They also say, they’ll be keeping a closer eye on their kids while they play outside.

“As parents it’s our responsibility to protect our children, and we need to take whatever measures that we can,” said Berry.

A GoFundMe has also been started to help with Kamarie’s funeral arrangements. The family is almost close in reaching their $15,000 goal. To donate, click HERE.

