Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Community reacts to murder of 5-year-old girl

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in the community are heartbroken after hearing about the murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland.

“It has been quiet but we have people still talking about it and they’re still shocked about what happened,” said Columbus resident, Willie Ingram Jr.

A day after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland’s mother donated her daughter’s Christmas presents to WTVM’s Toy Drive and FBI agents began searching the mother’s home, the community still has questions.

“It’s nice what she did, but if she had something to do with it, she needs to be bought to justice,” said Ingram.

Little Kamarie went missing early Monday morning and her body was found in Phenix city around 11:15 that night.

“How could somebody do this to a child? Where was the mother at around that time in the morning,” asked Ingram.

“Supervision should have been there all the time with the little girl,” said Smiths Station resident, Debra Berry.

A background check on the suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Williams reveals a history of violence.

Online documents from the Muscogee County Clerk’s office indicate Williams was arrested back in August for misdemeanor charges of family violence and cruelty to children. The trial surrounding those charges began last week.

“When we have repeat offenders, like that, it’s a shame that they’re out in the street,” said Berry.

However, that’s not the only open case that pops up under Williams’ name. He was also arrested for possession and use of drug related objects in November.

The hearing surrounding that charge will be held at Columbus Recorder’s Court on the 28th at 9 a.m.

In the meantime, several other people News Leader 9 spoke with say they are happy Williams is behind bars. They also say, they’ll be keeping a closer eye on their kids while they play outside.

“As parents it’s our responsibility to protect our children, and we need to take whatever measures that we can,” said Berry.

A GoFundMe has also been started to help with Kamarie’s funeral arrangements. The family is almost close in reaching their $15,000 goal. To donate, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
FBI agents searching home where 5-year-old murder victim went missing
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
EXPLAINER: Charges for suspect in the murder of Kamarie Holland

Latest News

Central High School in Phenix City raises money for state championship rings
Central High School in Phenix City names new principal
KJ pkg
Local plasma centers offering incentives ahead of the holidays
Man dies following Monday car crash in Lee County
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center celebrates 10th anniversary
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center celebrates 10th anniversary