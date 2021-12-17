Fourth Street Baptist Church hosts monthly Sickle Cell Mobile Unit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth Street Baptist Church hosting its monthly Sickle Cell Mobile Unit Friday morning, December 17.

“We are providing a service that would help patients take better care of themselves and for testing in itself to know what their medical history is and for their families to know and what that involves,” said Lois Williams, President of Association of Sickle Cell.

For over 25 years, the Sickle Cell Association has been providing help to people with Sickle Cell. The Sickle Cell Mobile Unit providing people in the community the opportunity to come out and see a hematologist all free of cost. ‘

People who visited today were gifted with a Christmas gift from the Sickle Cell Association.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.