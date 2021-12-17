Business Break
Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

