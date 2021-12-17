Woman shot at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Terrace Drive in Columbus.
According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, a woman was shot during a domestic dispute.
The woman was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Columbus police and EMS are on the scene.
There are no additional details at this time.
