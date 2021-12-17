Business Break
Woman shot at Terrace Dr. in Columbus

Heavy police presence at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Terrace Dr. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Terrace Drive in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, a woman was shot during a domestic dispute.

The woman was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Columbus police and EMS are on the scene.

There are no additional details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details as they emerge.

