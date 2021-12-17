Woman shot at Terrace Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Terrace Drive in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, a woman was shot during a domestic dispute.

The woman was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Columbus police and EMS are on the scene.

There are no additional details at this time.

