Lee County NAACP proposes ‘fair’ redistricting map

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County NAACP has proposed a redistricting map that prioritizes minorities. The call to action is part of the branch’s efforts in ensuring minorities have a fair vote in elections.

The NAACP branch wants the blue and lavender districts shown here to become majority-minority districts. That means, they want two electoral districts where minorities make up most of the population.

The proposal comes as 2020 census data shows an increase in Auburn’s minority population. In fact, NAACP members say there’s been nearly a 11% increase in Auburn’s minority residents.

“All we’re trying to do is redraw the lines to ensure everything is fair and equitable because it’s not just about redrawing the lines for the day. It’s about redrawing the lines for the next 10 years,” explained Lee County NAACP 1st Vice President, Laticia Khalif-Smith.

Joshua Lewis, chairperson of the Lee County NAACP Ad Hoc, wants fair representation in Auburn.

“Auburn has a problem, and that problem is that there’s a significant amount of Black minority residents that live in Auburn and they have less than a fair representation right now,” he said.

The NAACP’s proposal has been sent to several Auburn officials.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.