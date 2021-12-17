Business Break
Local group of grandmothers against violence hold inaugural event

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local group of grandmothers are gathering to help keep kids away from violence.

They call themselves ‘Grannies on Guard’ and they held their first event on Thursday night at the Frank Chester Recreation Center off of Benning Drive.

Parents and grandparents brought their children. They played games and had some unplugged fun with phones off-limits.

News Leader 9 talked to the founder of the organization, Rasheeda Ali, who recently lost her 14-year-old grandson to gun violence.

“We want to take back the kids we want to save them from losing their childhood,” said Ali.

The idea behind this event is to have fun and help kids avoid the escalating violence in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Along with playing games, Grannies on Guard also had giveaways, goody bags, and inspirational speaker Kendrick Smith.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

