Local plasma centers offering incentives ahead of the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some people in the Fountain City are making money by saving lives.

Plasma donation centers are offering, sometimes, hundreds of dollars for donations. Volunteer work and gifts aren’t the only ways you can give back this holiday season. You can donate plasma and these donations come with an incentive - money.

Disabled veteran, Shaun Taiste says it’s something he does regularly as part of his due diligence to the community.

“Once I figured out how plasma is valuable to health and everything and especially when it comes to surgeries and well being, I was hooked,” said Taiste.

According to the Red Cross, plasma plays the critical role of maintaining a healthy blood pressure, blood volume and a proper pH balance. Plus, a recent study shows blood plasma may be effective against COVID-19 when used correctly.

That’s why local resident, Katie Turner says she gives plasma, plus the financial benefit is a big help since she lost her job as a waitress.

“It’s hard right now. I have family that’s immunocompromised, I have issues too,” said Turner.

Turner says she and her mother had been planning to donate plasma for a while and decided it was finally the right time.

“It’s a good thing to be able to take two hours out of your time to be able to earn some money to go and buy things you can’t normally get right now,” said Turner.

Zoe Potter, 21, says as a college student donating plasma is a very convenient way to keep up with her monthly expenses.

“I was trying to make a little bit of money and pay my bills a little bit easier,” said Potter.

Donating plasma is helping you help others. According to Google Maps, there are five plasma donation locations in Columbus.

To make a plasma donation, you have to pass a screening test, plus be sure to bring proof of identification and proof of residency.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.