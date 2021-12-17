Business Break
Man dies following Monday car crash in Lee County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Notasulga man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County Monday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 6:37 a.m. on Alabama 14 east, over a mile west of Auburn. The driver, Bryan James Buchanan, 57, was seriously injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving went off the roadway and hit a ditch, a culvert and a utility pole.

Buchanan was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Thursday, according to troopers.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

