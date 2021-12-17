Man dies following Monday car crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Notasulga man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County Monday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 6:37 a.m. on Alabama 14 east, over a mile west of Auburn. The driver, Bryan James Buchanan, 57, was seriously injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving went off the roadway and hit a ditch, a culvert and a utility pole.

Buchanan was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Thursday, according to troopers.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

